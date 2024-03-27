Sold out per “Je a teatro” di Franco Ricciardi

I’m a Yazidi woman who escaped ISIS – here’s how I get revenge - An estimated 5,000 Yazidis were killed in an act of genocide by ISIS. Today, three women are working to clear their legacy ...inews.co.uk

Lottery ticket worth $150K Sold in Pottstown last week - According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, “winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim ...pottsmerc

Legendary Titanic prop 'Hero Floating Wood Panel' sells for $718,750 in fascinating auction - Since the release of Titanic in 1997, discussions have revolved around whether the piece of wood that kept Kate Winslet's Rose out of the icy waters could have accommodated Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack as ...msn