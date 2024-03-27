Russia | Zakharova | ‘Usa si sono affrettati a dire che attacco a Crocus non era opera di Kiev’

Russia Zakharova

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calcioweb.eu©

Fonte : calcioweb.eu
Russia: Zakharova, ‘Usa si sono affrettati a dire che attacco a Crocus non era opera di Kiev’ (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Mosca, 27 mar. (Adnkronos) – Gli Stati Uniti hanno attribuito precipitosamente la colpa dell?attacco al Crocus City Hall al gruppo terroristico Stato islamico, anche se l’evento era ancora in corso. Lo ha dichiarato la portavoce del ministero degli Esteri russo Maria Zakharova, precisando a Radio Sputnik che “il fatto stesso che nelle prime 24 ore dopo l’attacco gli americani abbiano iniziato a gridare che non si trattava dell’Ucraina credo sia una prova incriminante. Non posso classificarlo altrimenti: è una prova di per sé”.“Il secondo fatto da notare riguarda il clamore da parte degli Stati Uniti secondo cui l’attcco fosse sicuramente opera dell’Isis”, ha sottolineato la portavoce. “Naturalmente, la velocità con cui sono riusciti a giungere a conclusioni così ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su calcioweb.eu
  • Russia Zakharova

    Mosca, 27 mar. (Adnkronos) - Gli Stati Uniti hanno attribuito precipitosamente la colpa dell'attacco al Crocus City Hall al gruppo terroristico Stato islamico, anche se l'evento era ancora in corso. ... (liberoquotidiano)

Russia: Zakharova, 'Usa si sono affrettati a dire che attacco a Crocus non era opera di Kiev' - Mosca, 27 mar. (Adnkronos) - Gli Stati Uniti hanno attribuito precipitosamente la colpa dell’attacco al Crocus City Hall al gruppo terroristico Stato islamico, anche se l'evento era ancora in corso. L ...lanuovasardegna

US backed itself into corner by blaming IS for Crocus City Hall terror attack — diplomat - MOSCOW, SANA- The US has backed itself into a corner by jumping the gun to lay blame on the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) for the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall even as ...sana.sy

Ukraine war live updates: Russia says U.S. defended Kyiv too quickly after terror attack; Ukraine has security chief shake-up - Russian officials continue to accuse the West and Ukraine of involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack last Friday in which 139 people were killed.nbcnewyork

Video di Tendenza
Video Russia Zakharova
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.