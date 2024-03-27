Run for Art 2024 | i vincitori della sesta edizione | più di 500 scatti provenienti da tutto il mondo

Run for Art 2024: i vincitori della sesta edizione, più di 500 scatti provenienti da tutto il mondo (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Sono stati decretati i vincitori della sesta edizione di Run for Art, il concorso per valorizzare le foto di fotografi provenienti da tutto il mondo. La giuria, formata da otto esperti, e presieduta da Joël Bouzou, presidente della World Olympians Association, ha scelto i migliori scatti dell’edizione. Il concorso, nato a livello nazionale nel 2015, ha ormai assunto una dimensione internazionale confermata ancora una volta dall’ampia adesione. La tematica ha valorizzato ‘Run for Art’, potendo lasciare ampio spazio alla creatività dei fotografi in tutte le cinque categorie di gara. Gli scatti sono visibili nella mostra digitale, curata dall’olimpionica Novella Calligaris, visitabile sul sito web ...
