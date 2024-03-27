Post Esg sui social | ecco le aziende che hanno fatto meglio a febbraio

Post Esg

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dayitalianews©

Fonte : dayitalianews
Post Esg sui social, ecco le aziende che hanno fatto meglio a febbraio (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Pubblicato il 27 Marzo, 2024 (Adnkronos) – Aumentano i contenuti pubblicati ma diminuiscono le interazioni, che nel mese scorso erano state trainate da alcuni Post nel comparto moda. A febbraio, torna superiore a quello degli altri temi l'engagement, confermando il trend che vede i temi Esg generare un interesse importante. Tra le aziende spiccano, per numero di Post pubblicati, CDP, Hera ed Italgas, per engagement prodotto Enav, Fincantieri e Webuild. E' quanto emerge dai dati relativi a febbraio 2024 del focus mensile 'ESG social Channels Tracker' a cura dell’ESG Culture LAB di Eikon Strategic Consulting Italia, in collaborazione con l'Adnkronos, che misura l’impatto dei temi ESG nella comunicazione social delle 300 principali aziende italiane ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dayitalianews
  • Post Esg

    I risultati del focus a cura dell’ESG Culture LAB di Eikon Strategic Consulting Italia Le principali aziende italiane hanno usato nel 2023 i social network per comunicare sui temi ESG. E lo hanno ... (sbircialanotizia)

Post Esg sui social, ecco le aziende che hanno fatto meglio a febbraio - Aumentano i contenuti pubblicati ma diminuiscono le interazioni, che nel mese scorso erano state trainate da alcuni Post nel comparto moda. A febbraio, torna superiore a quello degli altri temi l'enga ...adnkronos

German defence supplier says investment in sector does not contradict ESG principles - German tank-parts maker Renk reported an all-time high number of orders as its chief executive called for sustainability-minded investors to embrace companies that defended a “peaceful, democratic, ...ft

ESG By Any Other Name Would Smell Just As Bad - The fight between pro and anti-ESG forces is unlikely to be over soon and may even just be beginning. But there is hope that rationality might prevail.forbes

Video di Tendenza
Video Post Esg
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.