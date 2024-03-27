“No More Shuffle” il nuovo singolo dei Bad Blues Quartet

“No More Shuffle” il nuovo singolo dei Bad Blues Quartet (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Da venerdì 29 marzo 2024 sarà in rotazione radiofonica “No More Shuffle” (Overdub Recordings), il nuovo singolo dei Bad Blues Quartet feat. Mike Zito & Davide Speranza, già disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali dal 19 marzo. “No More Shuffle” è un brano che racconta una storia di pura fantasia su un musicista, che cerca in tutti i modi di togliersi dalla testa lo stesso motivetto che suona ormai da sempre. Prende un treno diretto a New Orleans e, volente o nolente, si ritrova in un locale dove suonano esattamente ciò da cui sta cercando di liberarsi, prova a resistere ma il richiamo è troppo forte e alla fine si ritrova a suonare, ancora una volta, l’ennesimo Shuffle Blues. Spiega la band a proposito del brano: ...
