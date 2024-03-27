Nickelodeon | Allie DiMeco costretta a baciare un uomo molto più vecchio | O mi avrebbero licenziata

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) L'episodio sarebbe avvenuto durante lo show The Naked Brother's Band Dopo che Drake Bell ha rivelato nella docuserie Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV di essere stato abusato sessualmente dall'ex dialogue coach diBrian Peck, altri ex attori bambini, tra cui, si stanno aprendo sulle loro esperienze sul set dei loro show., che ha recitato nella serie The Naked Brother's Band, ha condiviso un post su TikTok in cui racconta un episodio in cui ha rivelato di essersi sentitauna co-starpiù vecchia di lei, nonostante avesse detto di non volerlo fare. Laha dichiarato di essere rimasta …

Former Nickelodeon Star Allie DiMeco Recalls Being Pressured to Kiss Adult Man on ‘The Naked Brothers Band’ Show as a Teen - A former Nickelodeon star came forward about an uncomfortable incident on the set of The Naked Brothers Band. In light of the shocking allegations made in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV ...complex

