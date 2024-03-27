Mo | Save The Children | ' situazione a Rafah è ' estremamente catastrofica' '

L’incidenza di povertà assoluta individuale per i minori è del 14%: quelli che appartengono a famiglie in povertà assoluta sono 1,3 milioni (vanityfair)
“Come posso andare a scuola se i miei fratelli hanno bisogno di cibo?” si chiede Rami, uno dei 4,5 milioni di bambini su 10,7 milioni in età scolare, cioè 2 su 5, che non frequentano la scuola in ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Roma. (Adnkronos) - "Grazie per quanto viene fatto nei tanti punti che vi sono in Italia, grazie per quanto avete fatto qui, questo è un quartiere è bellissimo per la vostra presenza, voi siete il ... (liberoquotidiano)
GSD Marketing Ltd’s sales fleet goes fully electric - GSD Marketing Ltd.’s full shift to electric vehicles is an inspiring tale of innovation and eco-consciousness. The company's green step is setting the pace for others to follow. It's not just leading ...maltatoday.mt
Deal: The Google Pixel Tablet is more than $100 off right now - The best tablet for Google fans is a whole lot cheaper today. An Amazon deal has slashed the price of the impressive Google Pixel Tablet by 20%, dropping it to just $399. This matches it’s all-time ...androidauthority
How the Left respond to losing all the time - Burnout, Hannah Proctor’s study of ‘the experience of political defeat’, is full of historical detail, but it’s messily put together ...telegraph.co.uk