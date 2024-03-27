Mo | Save The Children | ‘situazione a Rafah è ‘estremamente catastrofica”

Mo: Save The Children, ‘situazione a Rafah è ‘estremamente catastrofica” (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Gaza, 27 mar. (Adnkronos) – La situazione a Rafah è ?estremamente catastrofica? perché circa 1,5 milioni di persone rimangono stipate in un pezzo di terra che prima della guerra ospitava 250.000 persone. Lo ha detto ad al Jazeera Soraya Ali, global media manager di Save the Children, secondo cui “il sovraffollamento è la prima cosa che si nota, ci sono persone ovunque?,?Ci sono bambini con eruzioni cutanee mentre le malattie trasmissibili si diffondono – afferma – Abbiamo visto bambini con uno o entrambi gli arti mancanti e molti sono malnutriti perché in questo momento dal valico di Rafah non riesce a passare cibo a sufficienza. Abbiamo visto gli aiuti arrivare a un ritmo lento in modo allarmante, con i camion che vengono respinti”. L'articolo CalcioWeb.
