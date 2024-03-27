Kinds of Kindness | il trailer del nuovo surreale film della coppia Emma Stone – Yorgos Lanthimos

Kinds Kindness

Kinds of Kindness, il trailer del nuovo surreale film della coppia Emma Stone – Yorgos Lanthimos (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Il primo trailer di Kinds of Kindness, nuovo progetto della coppia Emma StoneYorgos Lanthimos, è stato rilasciato: dopo il trionfo di Povere Creature il regista greco e l’interprete della straordinaria Bella Baxter sono pronti a sorprendere con un nuovo progetto targato Searchlight, una “favola trittica” in cui gli stessi attori sono protagonisti di tre storie differenti. Nel cast, di ritorno da Povere Creature, Willem Dafoe e Margaret Qualley e Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie e Hunter Schafer. Secondo la sinossi ufficiale, “Kinds of Kindness” è una “favola trittica, che segue un uomo senza scelta che cerca di prendere il ...
