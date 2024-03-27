Kinds of Kindness | il trailer del nuovo surreale film della coppia Emma Stone – Yorgos Lanthimos

Kinds Of Kindness Trailer: Emma Stone Is Back In The Driving Seat With Director Yorgos Lanthimos - I f you were bowled over by Poor Things – or are a long-term Yorgos Lanthimos fan, who’s been on board for Dogtooth, The Lobster, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer and The Favourit ...msn

Emma Stone Drives Fast, Dances in First Teaser for New Yorgos Lanthimos Movie ‘Kinds of Kindness’ - Emma Stone reunites with Poor Things filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos in the triptych fable "Kinds of Kindness," also starring Margaret Qualley.thewrap

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Section Sets Festival’s First Audience Award, in Honor of Chantal Akerman - The just-announced People's Choice is envisioned as "a mark of achievement designed to help this filmmaker and their film find further audiences." ...ca.style.yahoo