Kinds of Kindness | il teaser del nuovo film di Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos gets Emma Stone and the whole band back together in Kinds Of Kindness trailer - Yorgos Lanthimos has brought his merry band of weirdos, including Best Actress winner Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn, back together for a new picture. Kinds Of Kindness, ...avclub

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness gets a teaser trailer - The original screenplay was written by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, making this their fourth collaboration (The Lobster, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, Dogtooth). The movie was produced by Ed ...liveforfilm

First Look Teaser for Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Film 'Kinds of Kindness' - "This is it - the moment of truth." Searchlight Pictures has revealed an official teaser trailer for the next new Yorgos Lanthimos film titled Kinds of Kindness, ready for release this summer.firstshowing