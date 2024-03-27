Kinds of Kindness | il teaser del nuovo film di Yorgos Lanthimos

Kinds Kindness

Kinds of Kindness: il teaser del nuovo film di Yorgos Lanthimos (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Searchlight Pictures ha rilasciato il primissimo teaser trailer di Kinds of Kindness, la nuova pellicola di Yorgos Lanthimos in uscita il 21 giugno con Emma Stone. Nel cast, oltre a Emma Stone, troviamo Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie e Hunter Schafer. Il film è descritto come una “favola trittica, che segue un uomo senza scelta che cerca di prendere il controllo della propria vita; un poliziotto allarmato dal fatto che sua moglie, scomparsa in mare, sia tornata e sembri un’altra persona; e una donna determinata a trovare una persona specifica con un’abilità speciale, destinata a diventare una leader spirituale prodigiosa”. Il progetto, la cui anteprima è sempre più probabile al Festival di Cannes, riunisce molti membri del ...
