Keymed Biosciences Announces 2023 Annual Results and Business Updates (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) CHENGDU, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) today announced its 2023 Annual Results, along with recent pipeline highlights and corporate Updates. "We made solid advances across our Business in 2023 toward our goal to become a fully-integrated innovative biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Bo Chen, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Keymed Biosciences. "We successfully filed for NDA for Stapokibart (CM310), gaining priority review status, and have reported positive Results from multiple clinical studies. We continued to develop our innovative and differentiated pipelines, actively explored value-accretive strategic partnerships, further ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) today announced its 2023 Annual Results, along with recent pipeline highlights and corporate Updates. "We made solid advances across our Business in 2023 toward our goal to become a fully-integrated innovative biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Bo Chen, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Keymed Biosciences. "We successfully filed for NDA for Stapokibart (CM310), gaining priority review status, and have reported positive Results from multiple clinical studies. We continued to develop our innovative and differentiated pipelines, actively explored value-accretive strategic partnerships, further ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Keymed Biosciences Announces 2023 Annual Results and Business Updates - Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) today announced its 2023 annual results, along with recent pipeline highlights and corporate updates.adnkronos
Video Keymed BiosciencesVideo Keymed Biosciences