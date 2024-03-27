At Klassikstadt Frankfurt on March 25, 2024, Hongqi initiated its Pioneer Rental Service, simultaneously commencing recruitment for Priority Experience Officers to partake in test drives. During the test drive event, Hongqi extended invitations to over 60 partners, granting them exclusive access to firsthand Experiences with the latest vehicle models. Partners indulged in the luxury and innovation synonymous with the Hongqi brand. As they navigated the roads, they were impressed by the performance, comfort, and advanced features of the vehicles, reaffirming their confidence in Hongqi's commitment to excellence. The fervent reception of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CRN once again shines the spotlight on ThinkOn in its 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide - at 09:47 Hongqi Introduces Pioneer Rental Service in Frankfurt and Seeks Priority Experience Officers At Klassikstadt Frankfurt on March 25, 2024, Hongqi initiated its Pioneer Rental service, ...lelezard
Hongqi Introduces Pioneer Rental Service in Frankfurt and Seeks Priority Experience Officers - At Klassikstadt Frankfurt on March 25, 2024, Hongqi initiated its Pioneer Rental service, simultaneously commencing recruitment for Priority ...finanznachrichten.de
StarCompliance Launches Next Generation Client Experience with New User Interface - StarCompliance ("Star"), a leader in compliance technology solutions, has unveiled a newly designed user interface (UI) to reflect a more modernized look and feel, aimed at improving the user ...lelezard