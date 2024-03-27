HOCKEY IN LINE SERIE B Warpigs | ko indolore | ai playoff da secondi

HOCKEY IN LINE SERIE B. Warpigs, ko indolore: ai playoff da secondi (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Finisce 2-1 all’overtime lo scontro in terra di Toscana della penultima giornata, fra Spv Vecchia Viareggio e Libertas HOCKEY Forlì. Una sconfitta che, però, non intacca le velleità dei Warpigs, già sicuri della seconda piazza matematica e del miglior piazzamento possibile in vista dei playoff. La sfida è ‘tirata’, e le azioni degne di nota sono poche: al riposo sullo 0-0, i padroni di casa sbloccano la sfida solamente al 5’ del secondo tempo con Podda. La Libertas però non ci sta, e a 35 secondi dalla fine Cimatti, ben imbeccato da Carli, fa 1-1. Si va così al terzo tempo, ed è Lilli, a 2’ dalla fine, a decidere le sorti del match a favore del Viareggio. L’altra partita: Vicenza- Civitavecchia 5-2. Riposavano i Mammut Roma. Classifica: Vicenza 45, Forlì 31, Vecchia Viareggio 25, Civitavecchia 13, Mammuth Roma 0. e. ...
