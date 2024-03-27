HAUSER live sabato 6 luglio a Villa Manin

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Conta 1 miliardo di visualizzazioni su Youtube, oltre 100 milioni di ascolti su Spotify, ha 10 milioni di follower su Facebook e 4 milioni su Instagram,è l’iconico violoncellista croato, uno dei più amati musicisti strumentali del nuovo millennio, in grado di far convivere la musica classica con la musica contemporanea. Dopo il successo planetario per dieci anni con i 2Cellos, assieme all’amico e collega Luka Sulic, anche la carriera solista diha segnato subito diversi record: dal debutto del suo primo album (Classic) in vetta alla classifica di Billboard all’ultimo tour mondiale, che lo scorso inverno ha riempito tutte le principali arene europee e ora si appresta a riempire le arene in Australia e negli USA. Accompagnato da una straordinaria Big Band, in estatetornerà in Europa suonando in alcuni dei più ...

