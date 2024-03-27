Google Keep si sta ispirando a Google Calendar per la creazione delle note

Il team di Google Keep in queste ore ha iniziato i test relativi alla funzionalità IA chiamata Help me create a list L'articolo Anche Google Keep testa le potenzialità dell’intelligenza ... (tuttoandroid)

16 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android - Alternatively, if you're in the midst of a navigation, swipe up on the time estimate panel at the bottom of the Maps navigation screen. There, you'll find a handy hidden "Share trip progress" option ...computerworld

A new native Chrome browser for Arm-based PCs points to something even bigger - Qualcomm’s next PC chip arrives later in 2024, and must balance performance and battery life, as Windows PCs and Chromebooks need to Keep pace with Apple’s M-series chips ...hindustantimes