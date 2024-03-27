Google Keep si sta ispirando a Google Calendar per la creazione delle note

Google Keep si prepara ad accogliere una novità legata all'intelligenza artificiale e una nuova barra degli strumenti: scopriamole insieme. L'articolo L’IA si avvicina a Google Keep, che si prepara ... (tuttoandroid)
Il team di Google Keep in queste ore ha iniziato i test relativi alla funzionalità IA chiamata Help me create a list L'articolo Anche Google Keep testa le potenzialità dell’intelligenza ... (tuttoandroid)
Diamo insieme uno sguardo a quello che dovrebbe essere il funzionamento di Google Keep per prendere note dalla schermata di blocco L'articolo Ecco come si potranno prendere appunti con Google Keep ... (tuttoandroid)
16 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android - Alternatively, if you're in the midst of a navigation, swipe up on the time estimate panel at the bottom of the Maps navigation screen. There, you'll find a handy hidden "Share trip progress" option ...computerworld
A new native Chrome browser for Arm-based PCs points to something even bigger - Qualcomm’s next PC chip arrives later in 2024, and must balance performance and battery life, as Windows PCs and Chromebooks need to Keep pace with Apple’s M-series chips ...hindustantimes