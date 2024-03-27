Golf: il Texas Children’s Houston Open porta avanti la stagione del PGA Tour. Scheffler per ribadire il primato (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Continua la stagione 2024 del PGA Tour, e lo fa in Texas. Va in scena a Houston il Texas Children’s Houston Open, torneo che negli ultimi tempi ha usato cambiare parecchie volte sponsor. In possesso di una storia che va avanti fin dalla fine della Seconda Guerra Mondiale, ha visto tra i suoi vincitori plurimi Curtis Strange e Vijay Singh, gli unici a trionfare per tre volte. Quest’anno i favori del pronostico spettano (anche) a Justin Thomas, che sta vivendo tutto sommato un buon periodo di forma, ma l’attenzione è rivolta anche a Sam Burns e Xander Schauffele. Meno alte le quotazioni di Peter Malnati, nonostante la grandissima sorpresa di cui è stato capace la scorsa settimana, in cui è tornato a vincere dopo otto anni e mezzo. Se si ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
