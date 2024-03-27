Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero | Mothra nell’ultimo trailer

Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero: Mothra nell'ultimo trailer

Tornano i mostri più amati della storia del cinema nell'ultimo trailer di Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero, quinto film del monsterverse Warner Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo impero segue direttamente le vicende del precedente Godzilla vs. Kong diretto dallo stesso regista Adam Wingard e del quale ha alcuni degli interpreti. Il Monsterverse cinematografico di Legendary Pictures si arricchisce quindi di un nuovo capitolo. La pellicola, disponibile nelle sale italiane dal 28 marzo, dà seguito allo scontro esplosivo mostrato in Godzilla vs. Kong, proponendo agli spettatori una nuova avventura che vedrà l'onnipotente Kong ...
    La premessa narrativa di un monster movie è di facile interpretazione. Anzi, facilissima. Ci sono i mostri, ci sono gli umani che cercano di sopravvivere e c'è la distruzione. Nel caso di Godzilla ...

    In tutte le multisala del circuito UCI Cinemas, arriva in versione originale con sottotitoli in italiano Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo Impero. Giovedì 28 marzo e mercoledì 3 aprile sarà proiettato, in ...

    Il 28 marzo e il 3 aprile  Appuntamento con la rassegna Film IN English Film DELLA SETTIMANA: Godzilla e Kong – Il nuovo Impero Si rinnova l'appuntamento del mercoledì e del giovedì con Film in ...

'Godzilla X Kong,' 'They Shot the Piano Player' lead list of new movies this week - Rated PG-13. Opens Friday throughout Houston. Irish crime thriller, starring Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon, that was an audience award nominee at the Venice Film Festival. Rated R. Opens Friday ...houstonchronicle

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | Monsterverse Movie Is All Set To Release | What's New - Giant monsters Kong and Godzilla are back after 2021's 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' but this time, instead of causing devastating destruction by fighting each other, they're teaming up and causing devastating ...moneycontrol

Godzilla and Kong team up for their latest outing of destruction - “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” sees not only the return of the two titans but also actors Rebecca Hall’s scientist Ilene Andrews and Brian Tyree Henry’s conspiracy theorist Bernie. It introduces ...fbcnews.fj

