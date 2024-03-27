GITEX Africa 2024 | a Marrakech l’incontro globale per l’innovazione

GITEX Africa 2024, a Marrakech l’incontro globale per l’innovazione (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – L'evento di tre giorni, che si terrà dal 29 al 31 maggio, si basa sul successo della conferenza e mostra inaugurale dello scorso anno, a cui hanno partecipato oltre 35.000 persone e 900 espositori provenienti da 128 paesi. GITEX Africa 2024 offre ai partecipanti la possibilità di fare networking con professionisti che operano in
