German manufacturer Karcher opens regional distribution centre at Tatu City | Kenya

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Brings a wide range of innovative products aiming to become the market leader for cleaning solutions in East Africa, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/-based cleaning equipmenthas announced an approximate €3 million investment in then market. The move was made to operationalize the business into a full subsidiary, which includes aat Freight Forwarders Solutions (FFS) in, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Nairobi's doorstep, positioningas a hub for East Africa. Christian May, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sales Officer at ...

Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for the Design of Rear Fuselage Section of the D328eco™ - a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) located in Weßling, close to Munich. Within the scope of this partnership, the companies will collaborate on the detailed design for manufacturing (DFM) ...finance.yahoo

Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for design of rear fuselage section of D328eco - Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for design of rear fuselage section of D328eco Hyderabad, Mar 27 (UNI) Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, announced on ...uniindia

Applied Intuition and Porsche Announce Joint Developments - Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, today announced a strategic partnership with the German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG. The common goal is the joint developmen ...adnkronos