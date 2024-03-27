German manufacturer Karcher opens regional distribution centre at Tatu City | Kenya

German-based cleaning equipment manufacturer Karcher has announced an approximate €3 million investment in the Kenyan market. The move was made to operationalize the business into a full subsidiary, which includes a regional distribution centre at Freight Forwarders Solutions (FFS) in Tatu City, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on Nairobi's doorstep, positioning Kenya as a hub for East Africa. Christian May, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sales Officer at ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for the Design of Rear Fuselage Section of the D328eco™ - a German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) located in Weßling, close to Munich. Within the scope of this partnership, the companies will collaborate on the detailed design for manufacturing (DFM) ...finance.yahoo
Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for design of rear fuselage section of D328eco - Cyient partners with Deutsche Aircraft for design of rear fuselage section of D328eco Hyderabad, Mar 27 (UNI) Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering and Technology Solutions company, announced on ...uniindia
Applied Intuition and Porsche Announce Joint Developments - Applied Intuition, a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, today announced a strategic partnership with the German sports car manufacturer Porsche AG. The common goal is the joint developmen ...adnkronos