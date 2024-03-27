(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) SYDNEY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Celebrating nearly two decades in the Forex and CFDs industry, FPcontinues to excel in meeting the needs of traders and investors, earning it repeated industry acknowledgement in numerous key areas. The-In-status for excellence was awarded to FPin multiple prestigious categories at the Forexbrokers.com 2024 Awards on 23 January, marking an impressive series of consecutive accolades: The-In-awards highlight and further cement FP' position as an industry leader in competitive pricing and market-leading technology that's recognised for its extensive support forrithmic, systematic traders. At FP, clients can also choose from a wide ...

FP Markets Named Best In Class for Commissions & Fees, Algo Trading and MetaTrader - Celebrating nearly two decades in the Forex and CFDs industry, FP Markets continues to excel in meeting the needs of traders and investors, earning it repeated industry acknowledgement in numerous key ...adnkronos

Frontiers of Digital Finance by Biz2X Named as Fintech Ecosystem Partner for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024 on May 8 - Panel discussions included tech innovations, AI-led business strategy, capital Markets, and digital transformation, shedding light on how these elements are driving financial accessibility, stability, ...finance.yahoo

Vantage Markets Named Top Overall Broker for Australia by Daytrading.com - Multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is proud to announce its recognition as the Top Overall Broker - Australia by Daytrading.com. This esteemed accolade underscores Vantage's commitment to ...finance.yahoo