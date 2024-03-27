Essence, il brand di cosmetici più venduto in europa: ecco perché (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024)
È super virale il brand di cosmeticiEssence, un must have che si è conquistato una grandissima fetta di Gen Z e di TikTok. Tanto da più che raddoppiare i suoi ricavi. In Italia ha infatti più che raddoppiato le entrate: ed è proprio in Italia che l’azienda tedesca ha grandi progetti.
Essence, un successo mondiale
Essence fa parte del gruppo tedesco di cosmetici Cosnova. Che in questi anni, nonostante le difficoltà della congiuntura economica internazionale, ha portato a casa un risultato straordinario nell'esercizio 2023. Ha fatturato infatti 817 milioni di euro di fatturato complessivo (+32% sul 2022 e crescita superiore al 30% per il secondo anno consecutivo), con un incremento delle entrate che in Italia è arrivato al +64%.
