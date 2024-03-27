EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 28 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 27 Marzo

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Aitana Bonmatí, Bruno Fernandes e Toni Kroos riceveranno una delledel28 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EAFC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 27. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella ventottesimapoichè la centrocampista spagnola del Barcellona Aitana Bonmatí ha segnato un gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Real Madrid, il centrocampista portoghese del Manchester United Bruno Fernandes ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in casa contro la Svezia ed il centrocampista tedesco del Real Madrid Toni Kroos ha fornito un assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo...

