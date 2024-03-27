Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 | risultati e classifica | ordine di arrivo | trionfa Jorgenson

bruttissima caduta alla Dwars door Vlaandereen 2024. Per fortuna nessun corridore ha riportato gravi conseguenze, anche se alcuni sono stati trasportati in ambulanza e quasi tutti si sono ritirati o ... (sportface)
La DIRETTA scritta della Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024, la classica belga conosciuta anche come “Attraverso le Fiandre” che con i suoi 188,6 chilometri da Roselare a Waregem rappresenta l’antipasto ... (sportface)
Wout van Aert abandons Dwars door Vlaanderen after bad crash, Biniam Girmay and Mads Pedersen also involved - A huge crash in the Dwars door Vlaanderen Men's race which saw a number of riders including Wout Van Aert (Visam-Lease-a-Bike), forced to abandon.eurosport
Dwars door VLAANDEREN. BRUTTISSIMA CADUTA, A TERRA VAN AERT E PEDERSEN, GIRMAY IN OSPEDALE. IN AGGIORNAMENTO - La Dwars door Vlaanderen è diventata il palcoscenico di una polemica feroce che sta scuotendo il mondo del ciclismo belga. Oggetto del contendere, il ritorno alle corse di Amaury Capiot a soli 12 ...tuttobiciweb
Wout van Aert abandons Dwars door Vlaanderen due to nightmare crash - Wout van Aert ’s participation at the Tour of Flanders is in severe doubt after he fell heavily in a mass crash 67km from the finish of Dwars door Vlaanderen. Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven (both ...cyclingnews