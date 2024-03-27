Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024 | bruttissima caduta | coinvolti Van Aert e Pedersen VIDEO

Dwars door Vlaanderen 2024: bruttissima caduta, coinvolti Van Aert e Pedersen (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) bruttissima caduta alla Dwars door Vlaandereen 2024. Per fortuna nessun corridore ha riportato gravi conseguenze, anche se alcuni sono stati trasportati in ambulanza e quasi tutti si sono ritirati o sono fuori dai giochi per la vittoria. Ma a far scalpore è che il maxi scivolone, che ha coinvolto più di dieci ciclisti, è stato avviato da Wout Van Aert, favorito numero uno per la vittoria di oggi, che ha riportato pesanti abrasioni alla schiena e si è ritirato. Le telecamere lo hanno ripreso mentre era intento a piangere. Fuori anche Casper Stuyven, che ha riportato problemi alla clavicola, mentre Mads Pedersen, anche lui tra i protagonisti attesi, è forse ripartito ma con un margine impossibile da colmare. Di seguito ecco il VIDEO. ????????? ? Caída ...
