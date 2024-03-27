Don’t Buy the Seller | la recensione del thriller di Park Hee-Kon visto al FKFF

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) In un periodo sempre più connesso come il nostro anche comprare è diventato sempre più semplice col tasto “Acquista”. Amazon è stato un precursore in questo senso per via della sua convenienza, ma quando non basta e si cercano prodotti a minor prezzo, ecco spuntare le applicazioni di vendita di seconda mano. Negli ultimi tempi app mobile come Vinted e Wallapop hanno preso il sopravvento su questa moda, mettendo in contatto molte persone, che siano distanti o meno.Buyinizia così, mostrando questo fenomeno così diffuso con una serie di ologrammi in cui sono mostrati in bella mostra prodotti di ogni tipo. Ma è sicuro tutto ciò? C’è da fidarsi di coloro che stanno dietro uno schermo? Proiettato al Florence Korea Film Fest 2024, il lungometraggio diHee-Kon cerca di rispondere a questa domanda con un ...

