Disney Stitch, nasce la rivista dedicata all’alieno blu più amato (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024)
Da giovedì 28 marzo, grazie a Panini Magazines (Panini Comics), arriva in edicola e su Panini.it il primo imperdibile numero di DisneyStitch, la nuova rivistadedicata al fantastico mondo di Stitch, Lilo e dei loro amici! All’interno, tanti giochi, quiz, storie a fumetti, curiosità per gli appassionati del film di animazione Disney, schede di approfondimento sui personaggi e molto altro ancora. E poi, gli immancabili cadeau: con il primo numero due esclusivi poster e 5 fantastici braccialetti ufficiali!
Con la rivistaDisneyStitch i lettori potranno atterrare nelle tropicali isole Hawaii grazie a tante attività che vedono protagonisti Stitch e i suoi amici, dalla dolce Lilo al geniale e malvagio scienziato Jumba. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Disney, dumplings, and fulfilling dreams: How food fuels the soul - Sharing a meal is a simple act. But it also fosters connection. This episode of "Stitch" features a chef chopping down barriers, a coffee shop serving cups of compassion, a supermarket displaying ...kcci
5 Disney World Restaurants You Need to Try + Insider Tips! - At Walt Disney World, guests have the unique opportunity to enjoy breakfast with beloved characters. Character dining offers a unique experience where visitors can meet a diverse range of famous ...msn
5 Worst Disney Rides You Should Skip - Visiting a Disney theme park can be seriously overwhelming. There is so much to see and do, and thanks to crowds growing larger by the year, you’re sometimes lucky to hop on 12 rides over the course ...msn