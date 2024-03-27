Bodywel T16 Small Folding eBike - Discover the Future of Cycling (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) BERLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Video di Tendenza
Bodywel, with dedication to transforming urban commutes and enriching city exploration, is redefining urban mobility and adventure with its latest innovation, the T16 Small Folding eBike. Combining a 250W motor with 35 N.m of torque, the T16 epitomizes the perfect blend of strength, practicality, and affordability. Designed for the adventurer who seeks to savor the beauty of life's journeys, featuring 16-inch wheels paired with front suspension, the T16 combines aesthetics with functionality, ensuring stable speeds and a comfortable riding posture. It integrates the largest battery allowed within legal constraints into its stylish frame, maximizing the travel range. Bodywel T16 eBike Product Highlights Affordable Leisure: The T16 stands out for ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
