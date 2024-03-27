Baldur’s Gate 3 | l’hotfix 23 è ora disponibile | ecco cosa corregge

Baldur’s Gate

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Baldur’s Gate 3, l’hotfix 23 è ora disponibile, ecco cosa corregge (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Baldur’s Gate 3 continua nella sua strada verso la piena ottimizzazione con un nuovo aggiornamento. In questo caso parliamo di un hotfix, l’ennesimo e il numero 23 nello specifico, con il quale Larian Studios interviene su alcuni degli ultimi bug segnalati dalla community. L’RPG che ha segnato il 2023 e che sta raccogliendo grandi soddisfazioni anche quest’anno sarà ancor meno soggetto a fenomeni di crash e a bug spiacevoli. In arrivo su tutte le piattaforme, questo hotfix ha l’obiettivo di proseguire il miglioramento dell’esperienza di Baldur’s Gate 3. I venditori del gioco hanno scambiato due parole con i nostri sviluppatori e tutti concordiamo nel dire che le antichità dentro ai contenitori, anche se divertenti, sono dannose per l’economia. Quindi in questo update abbiamo modificato diversi bug legati all’acquisto e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
  • Baldur s Gate

    Anche dopo diversi mesi dall’uscita e un successo planetario che lo ha portato nelle case di milioni di giocatori, Baldur’s Gate 3 sembra avere ancora qualcosa da dire. Gli sviluppatori hanno ... (game-experience)

  • Baldur s Gate

    Il futuro di Baldur’s Gate 3 non riserverà sorprese nascoste per i fan. Larian Studios ha già confermato che non realizzerà sequel o DLC per un gioco che è già completo così com’è e che ha ... (game-experience)

  • Baldur s Gate

    Il successo strepitoso di Baldur’s Gate 3, che ha conquistato un pubblico ben più ampio del previsto e che ha fatto incetta di premi e riconoscimenti nel 2023, ha portato qualcuno a pensare che una ... (game-experience)

Dragon's Dogma 2 Player's "Relaxing" Oxcart Ride Gets Obliterated By Angry Griffin - While out traveling in an oxcart, Dragon's Dogma 2 player Steve V encountered one of the most unrelaxing journeys ever. Posting on X, Steve was minding their business and taking in the sights when, ...dualshockers

Larian contro ChatGPT: "noi assumiamo sceneggiatori" - Durante la Game Developers Conference del 2024, Swen Vincke, fondatore di Larian Studios (Baldur's Gate 3), ha discusso dell'uso delle intelligenze artificiali generative (come ChatGPT) nel processo ...tomshw

Lae'zel's voice actor says that 'Baldur's Gate 3 is definitely as good—if not miles better—than any film or TV show I've done' - In terms of whether games matched up to the production values and scale of TV and film, Wilde notes: "I think we're definitely getting there," in fact, she "would say that Baldur' ...pcgamer

Video di Tendenza
Video Baldur’s Gate
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.