Baldur’s Gate 3 | l’hotfix 23 è ora disponibile | ecco cosa corregge

Dragon's Dogma 2 Player's "Relaxing" Oxcart Ride Gets Obliterated By Angry Griffin - While out traveling in an oxcart, Dragon's Dogma 2 player Steve V encountered one of the most unrelaxing journeys ever. Posting on X, Steve was minding their business and taking in the sights when, ...dualshockers

Larian contro ChatGPT: "noi assumiamo sceneggiatori" - Durante la Game Developers Conference del 2024, Swen Vincke, fondatore di Larian Studios (Baldur's Gate 3), ha discusso dell'uso delle intelligenze artificiali generative (come ChatGPT) nel processo ...tomshw

Lae'zel's voice actor says that 'Baldur's Gate 3 is definitely as good—if not miles better—than any film or TV show I've done' - In terms of whether games matched up to the production values and scale of TV and film, Wilde notes: "I think we're definitely getting there," in fact, she "would say that Baldur' ...pcgamer