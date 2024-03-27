Australian Football League accusata per aver manipolato test antidroga dei giocatori
Fonte : sportface
Australian Football League accusata per aver manipolato test antidroga dei giocatori
La Federazione di FootballAustraliano ha annunciato nuove misure anti-droga dopo che un parlamentare ha denunciato l’insabbiamento da parte dell’organismo del diffuso consumo di cocaina tra i giocatori. Il deputato Andrew Wilkie ha rivelato al parlamento che l’AustralianFootballLeague (AFL), uno dei campionati più popolari del paese, stava manipolando “di nascosto” i testantidroga sui giocatori. “Le accuse sono credibili, dettagliate e fornite in dichiarazioni firmate che mi sono state fornite ed identificano chiaramente le fonti delle informazioni“, ha detto Wilkie. Ai giocatori è stato chiesto di “mentire sulle loro condizioni” mentre i test venivano nascosti a Sport Integrity Australia e alla ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
