Australian Football League accusata per aver manipolato test antidroga dei giocatori

AFL has been conducting its own drug tests since 2005 and will continue to keep results secret - The president of the AFL’s doctor’s association has called accusations players had been encouraged to fake injuries to avoid positive match-day drug tests as “simply not true”.theaustralian.au

Former RA chairman Hamish McLennan made a ‘scapegoat’ for embattled code - A rebel group has launched an extraordinary attack on the Rugby Australia board, calling for directors to be axed and stating former chairman Hamish McLennan was made a “scapegoat” for the embattled ...theaustralian.au

‘Betrayal of footy public’: Call for AFL drug rule revamp as players ‘taking the mickey’ - It’s been claimed some 100 AFL players are inside the Illicit Drug Policy (IDP)’s medical model, with calls to revamp the system as quickly as possible because some are “taking the mickey” and using ...news.au