AEW: Double Or Nothing torna all’MGM Arena di Las Vegas, appuntamento il 25 maggio (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024)
Tramite un comunicato sui propri profili social e sul proprio sito web, la AEW ha annunciato data e location di Double Or Nothing 2024. Il ppv tonerà, a distanza di 5 anni, nella città e nell’Arena che ospitarono la prima edizione nel 2019, ossia Las Vegas. Non solo, anche l’episodio di Collision che precederà il ppv sarà di scena nella medesima Arena. Come di consueto, l’appuntamento sarà per il weekend in cui negli USA si celebra il Memorial Day. Ecco i dettagli.
Si torna a Las Vegas
La AEW ha annunciato data e location dell'edizione 2024 di Double Or Nothing. L'appuntamento è per domenica 25 maggio a Las Vegas presso l'MGM Grand Garden
