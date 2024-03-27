AEW | Double Or Nothing torna all’MGM Arena di Las Vegas | appuntamento il 25 maggio

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Tramite un comunicato sui propri profili social e sul proprio sito web, la AEW ha annunciato data e location diOr2024. Il ppv tonerà, a distanza di 5 anni, nella città e nell’che ospitarono la prima edizione nel 2019, ossia Las. Non solo, anche l’episodio di Collision che precederà il ppv sarà di scena nella medesima. Come di consueto, l’sarà per il weekend in cui negli USA si celebra il Memorial Day. Ecco i dettagli. Sia LasLa AEW ha annunciato data e location dell’edizione 2024 diOr. L’è per domenica 25a Laspresso l’MGM Grand Garden ...

