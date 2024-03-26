WWE | The Rock pesta Cody Rhodes e sullo sfondo ci sono John Cena e Stone Cold Steve Austin | coincidenza o no?

Era da tanto tempo che in WWE non si assisteva a un segmento di tale brutalità come lo è stato quello tra The Rock e Cody Rhodes la scorsa notte a Raw. La Bloodline, assieme al Great One, ha ... (zonawrestling)
La WWE ha reso noto che non solo The Rock sarà presente al prossimo episodio di Raw, in programma tra sei giorni al Barclays Center di Brooklyn, NY, ma che anche il Tribal Chief Roman Reigns ... (zonawrestling)
Il finale di Monday Night RAW si è rivelato essere più rocambolesco di quanto si potesse pensare. Dopo il faccia a faccia avuto ad inizio puntata, The Rock e Cody Rhodes si sono incrociati ... (zonawrestling)
WWE's Becky Lynch has a 'positive' visit with President Biden at the White House - WWE star Becky Lynch chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about visiting the White House and wrestling. Her autobiography is out now.usatoday
AEW Original Reveals Promise to Cody Rhodes Prevented Them From Signing With WWE - Before he was focused on finishing his story, Cody Rhodes was bent on starting a library's-worth of new ones. Rhodes helped found All Elite Wrestling in 2019 alongside long-time partners Kenny Omega ...comicbook
NFL U-turns on promise not to play games on Christmas Day this year - The NFL has done a U-turn on its promise to avoid games being played on Christmas Day this year, as the league has now announced plans for more festive football after a rise in TV ratings last year ...dailymail.co.uk