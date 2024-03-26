WWE | The Rock pesta Cody Rhodes e sullo sfondo ci sono John Cena e Stone Cold Steve Austin | coincidenza o no?

WWE: The Rock pesta Cody Rhodes e sullo sfondo ci sono John Cena e Stone Cold Steve Austin, coincidenza o no? (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) È stato un finale di Raw che ha fatto parlare moltissimo, (ovviamente in positivo), un finale come non si vedevano da tempo, tanto da definirlo “vecchio stile” e un finale che ha arricchito questa Road To WrestleMania. Per chi non lo avesse visto, si consiglia caldamente di andare a recuperare quanto accaduto fra Cody Rhodes e The Rock, con quest’ultimo che ha pestato malamente l’American Nightmare arrivando a farlo sanguinare. Quante coincidenze…o forse no Il pestaggio si è protratto in varie zone dell’arena e per essere precisi anche all’esterno, con la pioggia che ha reso il tutto ancora più epico. Ma un dettaglio in particolare ha fatto scatenare le fantasie dei fan, infatti durante il feroce pestaggio ai danni di Cody da parte del People’s Champion ad ...
