WWE | Il Judgment Day manda un segnale alla concorrenza in vista di WM | demoliti i tre team di Raw

WWE Judgment

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Il Judgment Day manda un segnale alla concorrenza in vista di WM, demoliti i tre team di Raw (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) A WrestleMania XL i titoli di coppia saranno messi in palio in un ladder match che vedrà coinvolte sei coppie compresi i campioni in carica del Judgment Day. In attesa delle due finali di SmackDown per scoprire gli ultimi quattro partecipanti, sono già note le coppie di Raw che prenderanno parte al match e questa notte sono state coinvolte tutte e tre in un match. Due tag team a battagliare sul ring, i DIY e il New Day, mentre The Miz e R-Truth si sono accomodati al tavolo di commento. Nessuna pausa pubblicitaria Sul ring Gargano, Ciampa, Kingston e Woods hanno offerto un buono spettacolo, fino a quando nella contesa non si è intromesso il Judgment Day. Non solo i campioni Finn Balor e Damian Priest, ma anche Dominik Mysterio e JD McDonagh hanno contribuito all’assalto mettendo rapidamente KO i due team. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Judgment

    WrestleMania 40 sembra essere in fase di definizione, con diverse storyline che sono state stabilite per le due serate nel corso dell’ultima settimana. La puntata di ieri sera di SmackDown ha ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    Adesso è ufficiale, Pete Dunne e Tyler Bate saranno i prossimi sfidanti per l’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship dop aver sconfitto #DIY nell’ultimo episodio di Friday Night SmackDown. Il ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Judgment

    Durante la puntata di Smackdown della scorsa notte, la WWE ha annunciato un mini torneo per decretare i nuovi sfidanti del <Strong>JudgmentStrong> Day in quel di <Strong>EliminationStrong> Chamber, con in palio ovviamente ... (zonawrestling)

Bronson Reed Beats Sami Zayn, Judgment Day Stands Tall, Ricochet Wins | Raw Fight Size - - Tensions rose between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch as they went back and forth. Lynch punched Dominik Mysterio and brawled with Ripley. - A Meek Mill vignette aired during Raw, ...fightful

Judgment Day member hints his future in the group might be in doubt after what happened on WWE RAW - Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a mixed bag for The Judgment Day. Every member did something of note on the show.msn

Roman Reigns Appearance, New Day And DIY vs. Judgment Day Added To 4/1 WWE Raw - During the March 25 episode of WWE Raw, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would appear on the April 1 episode, which will be the go-home edition of WrestleMania 40. The Rock's appearance had already ...fightful

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Judgment
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.