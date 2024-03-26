WWE | Il Judgment Day manda un segnale alla concorrenza in vista di WM | demoliti i tre team di Raw

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) A WrestleMania XL i titoli di coppia saranno messi in palio in un ladder match che vedrà coinvolte sei coppie compresi i campioni in carica delDay. In attesa delle due finali di SmackDown per scoprire gli ultimi quattro partecipanti, sono già note le coppie di Raw che prenderanno parte al match e questa notte sono state coinvolte tutte e tre in un match. Due taga battagliare sul ring, i DIY e il New Day, mentre The Miz e R-Truth si sono accomodati al tavolo di commento. Nessuna pausa pubblicitaria Sul ring Gargano, Ciampa, Kingston e Woods hanno offerto un buono spettacolo, fino a quando nella contesa non si è intromesso ilDay. Non solo i campioni Finn Balor e Damian Priest, ma anche Dominik Mysterio e JD McDonagh hanno contribuito all’assalto mettendo rapidamente KO i due. ...

Bronson Reed Beats Sami Zayn, Judgment Day Stands Tall, Ricochet Wins | Raw Fight Size - - Tensions rose between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch as they went back and forth. Lynch punched Dominik Mysterio and brawled with Ripley. - A Meek Mill vignette aired during Raw, ...fightful

Judgment Day member hints his future in the group might be in doubt after what happened on WWE RAW - Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a mixed bag for The Judgment Day. Every member did something of note on the show.msn

Roman Reigns Appearance, New Day And DIY vs. Judgment Day Added To 4/1 WWE Raw - During the March 25 episode of WWE Raw, WWE announced that Roman Reigns would appear on the April 1 episode, which will be the go-home edition of WrestleMania 40. The Rock's appearance had already ...fightful