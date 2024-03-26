WWE | A RAW un Punk senza peli sulla lingua con una frecciatina diretta a Vince McMahon

Dopo il segmento sul finale di RAW visto la scorsa notte, non poteva non intervenire il fratello maggiore di Cody Rhodes, Dustin. Famoso per il suo percorso in WWE con il ring name di ... (zonawrestling)
Il finale di Monday Night RAW si è rivelato essere più rocambolesco di quanto si potesse pensare. Dopo il faccia a faccia avuto ad inizio puntata, The Rock e Cody Rhodes si sono incrociati ... (zonawrestling)
questa notte, come ogni settimana, andrà di scena la puntata settimanale di Monday Night Raw, show che si svolgerà a Chicago e per l’occasione sembra che l’atmosfera si prospetti infuocata. ... (zonawrestling)
WWE Raw Results, Highlights March 25: Ruthless Rock Gives Cody The Beating Of His Life, CM Punk Teases New Role At WrestleMania 40 - The Rock and Cody Rhodes engaged in a brawl backstage, which then went to the parking lot., WWE News - Times Now ...timesnownews
Cody Rhodes on Roman Reigns, “I have to act like the champion because the4 champion isn’t here.” - Cody Rhodes kicked off Monday Night Raw just two weeks before WrestleMania and called out Roman Reigns’ absence from the WWE as he prepares to face the Tribal Chief in tag team action. The Rock ...foxsports
Roman Reigns Appearance, Eight-Man Tag Match Added To 4/1 WWE RAW - Roman Reigns will appear on the April 1 episode of WWE RAW. WWE announced the news during the March 25 episode of WWE RAW. The company previously announced that The Rock would appear on the go-home ...yahoo