WWE RAW

WWE: A RAW un Punk senza peli sulla lingua con una frecciatina diretta a Vince McMahon (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) CM Punk ha fatto ritorno sugli schermi confermando la sua presenza a WrestleMania e, dopo il segmento di RAW, ribadisce di farlo nelle vesti di commentatore. Per quanto il siparietto abbia fatto pensare ad un possibile cambio di rotta nel ruolo di arbitro speciale per il “Second City Savior”, va comunque sottolineata l’importanza del segmento in cui sono stati coinvolti anche Drew McIntyre e il campione dei pesi massimi Seth Rollins. Proprio durante un acceso dibattito tra Punk e Drew, lo scozzese ha ribadito di essere lo “Chosen One” e destinato alla vittoria a WrestleMania XL, Phil ha poi risposto chiedendo chi gli abbia affibbiato quel nickname e di dirlo per dimostrare di avere gli attributi. Ovviamente il tutto corrisponde ad una frecciatina nei confronti dell’ex proprietario della WWE ...
