WWE | A RAW accade di tutto e The Rock annienta Cody Rhodes

RAW In A Nutshell: CM Punk Makes His Big Return - It's a big RAW In A Nutshell, because tonight CM Punk makes his big return as the show hits Chicago, his home town!ringsideintel

The Rock Makes Cody Rhodes Bleed, Says He'll Teach Cody About Hard Times On 3/25 WWE Raw - The Rock kept his promise. The Rock made a surprise appearance on the March 25 episode of WWE Raw and confronted Cody Rhodes. He whispered something to Cody that was not picked up by the microphones.fightful

The Rock Brutally Bloodies Cody Rhodes at the End of WWE Raw - The Rock and Reigns will team up against Rhodes and Rollins at WrestleMania 40 next weekend in Philadelphia. That match will take place on night one and if The Bloodline can come out victorious, ...comicbook