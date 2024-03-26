WWE | A RAW accade di tutto e The Rock annienta Cody Rhodes

WWE RAW

WWE: A RAW accade di tutto e The Rock annienta Cody Rhodes (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Il finale di Monday Night RAW si è rivelato essere più rocambolesco di quanto si potesse pensare. Dopo il faccia a faccia avuto ad inizio puntata, The Rock e Cody Rhodes si sono incrociati nuovamente nel backstage, luogo in cui “Rocky” ha letteralmente annientato il suo avversario portandolo al sanguinamento e ad una sofferenza palpabile. Qui sotto un video ritraente gli ultimi istanti del segmento con un dolorante Rhodes e la conseguente chiusura di puntata. Speechless. @TheRock just DESTROYED @CodyRhodes on #WWERaw! Message sent ahead of #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/r8HxqrPrSa— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2024
