Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 debutta con un punteggio perfetto su Rotten Tomatoes (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Le prime recensioni di Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 mostrano che l'horror è un successo. Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 sembra aver impressionato la critica. Il film è il sequel diretto di Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele, e continua la tendenza a trasformare in horror altri famosi personaggi per bambini di dominio pubblico. I numeri del sequel su Rotten Tomatoes sono appena stati pubblicati e Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 ha debuttato con un punteggio perfetto del 100%. Questo secondo capitolo vanta solo sei recensioni al ...
