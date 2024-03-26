VIDEO: Meek Mill a Wrestlemania XL? Sembra ormai certa la sua partecipazione, con tanto di commento di Triple H (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Dopo quanto visto a Raw ieri notte, con una vignetta dedicata, Sembra certo che Meek Mill prenderà parte a Wrestlemania XL, dopo i rumor dei giorni scorsi alimentati, tra tutti, proprio dal CCO della WWE Triple H. Il noto rapper, nativo proprio di Philadelphia, sarà dunque presente allo Showcase of Immortals con il già citato King of Kings che ha voluto commentare nuovamente, tramite X, questa collaborazione: Game on…the whole world’s on notice. @MeekMill #Wrestlemania Triple H (@TripleH) March 26, 2024 no way Meek Mill? LMAO#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1Kr2bwU455— s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 26, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
