VIDEO | Meek Mill a Wrestlemania XL? Sembra ormai certa la sua partecipazione | con tanto di commento di Triple H

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Dopo quanto visto a Raw ieri notte, con una vignetta dedicata,certo cheprenderà parte aXL, dopo i rumor dei giorni scorsi alimentati, tra tutti, proprio dal CCO della WWEH. Il noto rapper, nativo proprio di Philadelphia, sarà dunque presente allo Showcase of Immortals con il già citato King of Kings che ha voluto commentare nuovamente, tramite X, questa collaborazione: Game on…the whole world’s on notice. @H (@H) March 26, 2024 no way? LMAO#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/1Kr2bwU455— s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 26, 2024

Diddy's Daughter Caught Up in Police Raid - Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities in connection to sex trafficking allegations.newsweek

WWE Raw VIDEO highlights: The Rock, CM Punk appear - Punk, McIntyre, and Rollins all traded insults during their segment on last night's Raw. The Chicago crowd chanted that they wanted Punk to be the special guest referee for Rollins vs. McIntyre at ...f4wonline

Triple H puts the world "on notice" with huge WrestleMania announcement - WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H likes to deliver on his promises, and that's exactly what has happened on WWE RAW this week.msn