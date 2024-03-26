Untouched face | senza filtri e ritocchi | su TikTok la tendenza è mostrarsi con orgoglio al naturale

Untouched face

Untouched face, senza filtri e ritocchi: su TikTok la tendenza è mostrarsi con orgoglio al naturale (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Il trend #Untouchedface (dunque visi intatti) è diventato virale: è l'inno alla normalizzazione dei visi e della pelle al naturale, senza filtri e ritocchini.
