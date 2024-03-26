Truth di Trump sbarca a Wall Street | sale del 58%

Truth di Trump sbarca a Wall Street, sale del 58% (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Trump Media & Technology Group vola all'esordio a Wall Street. La società legata al social Truth dell'ex presidente sale del 58% e viene poi sospesa per eccesso di volatilità dopo che i guadagni, nell'arco di un arco di tempo limitato, sono scesi al +32%.
    Sconto sulla multa da 454 milioni di dollari e quotazione in Borsa del suo social network Truth. L’ex presidente americano Donald Trump arricchisce così di molto il suo patrimonio personale, ... (linkiesta)

    Il tycoon in aula a New York per l’udienza del procedimento penale contro di lui per la vicenda dei pagamenti in nero alla porno star Daniels. L’ex presidente nel mirino del tribunale di New York ... (ilsole24ore)

    Gli azionisti della Spac Dwac danno il via libera alla business combination: un salvagente per il candidato presidente dopo la multa da 464 milioni di dollari (ilsole24ore)

