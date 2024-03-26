This Is Spinal Tap 2 | Fran Drescher nel cast del sequel del film cult

Drummers Chad Smith, Lars Ulrich to Test Fate With ‘Spinal Tap’ Sequel Cameos - Lars Ulrich and Chad Smith will make cameos in the upcoming 'Spinal Tap' sequel, while Fran Drescher will reprise her role from the 1984 film.rollingstone

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cytokinetics - Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cytokinetics CYTK. And retail traders should know. We noticed This today when the trades showed up on publicly available options ...benzinga

Fran Drescher, John Michael Higgins, Griffin Matthews & More Set For Roles In ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Sequel - This Is Spinal Tap's sequel has added Fran Drescher, John Michael Higgins, Griffin Matthews and many more to its cast, with production underway.deadline