This Is Spinal Tap 2: Fran Drescher nel cast del sequel del film cult (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) L'attrice Fran Drescher riprenderà in This Is Spinal Tap 2 il ruolo avuto nel film cult degli anni '80, svelati i nuovi arrivi nel cast. Nel cast di This Is Spinal Tap 2 ci sarà anche Fran Drescher, la star della serie La Tata e presidente del sindacato SAG-AFTRA. Il progetto è un sequel del cult arrivato nelle sale nel 1984 e nelle ultime ore la produzione ha svelato ulteriori nomi coinvolti nelle riprese. Gli interpreti del sequel Nel cast di This Is sequel Tap ci saranno nuovamente i protagonisti Christopher Guest, Michael McKean e Harry Shearer. Nel sequel di ...
