The Warning in Italia: a luglio live a Bologna (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) The Warning live in Italia con una nuova data! Indice The Warning live in Italia: nuova data a Bologna Dove trovare i biglietti TicketOne TiketMaster TicketMaster con cashback del 10% The Warning live in Italia: nuova data a Bologna Il power trio rock messicano The Warning sta aumentando la dose di energia in Italia! Appena qualche giorno fa, i The Warning hanno annunciato sui social di aver esaurito tutti i biglietti per il loro concerto a Milano l’11 aprile presso i Magazzini Generali, e senza perdere tempo hanno aggiunto una nuova data: il 18 luglio, al Bonsai Garden di Bologna! È un ...
    The Warning arrivano in Italia – Direttamente da Monterrey, Messico, il trio di sorelle Dany, Pau e Ale Villareal vola in Italia la prossima primavera per un'unica data giovedì 11 aprile 2024 ai

