The Last Of Us 2 | Pedro Pascal ha già terminato le riprese?

The Last

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
The Last Of Us 2, Pedro Pascal ha già terminato le riprese? (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Pedro Pascal avrebbe già terminato le riprese di The Last Of Us 2, seconda stagione della serie adattamento del celeberrimo videogioco Naughty Dog: lo comunica, in un post sulla sua pagina Patreon, il noto insider Daniel Richtman, affermando contestualmente che l’attore di origine cilena si troverà sul set del suo prossimo progetto, Fantastic Four, film MCU dedicato all’omonima famiglia di supereroi, già dall’estate 2024. Al momento, comunque, la notizia non ha ricevuto alcuna conferma ufficiale dalle più autorevoli testate di settore; come fa notare il sito BoundingIntoComics, tuttavia, il fatto che Pascal possa già aver terminato le riprese a soli due mesi dall’inizio della produzione, si sposa con il ruolo ridotto che il personaggio di Joel ricopre ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • The Last

    La serie Apple TV+ con protagonista Jennifer Garner è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione. Secondo quanto riportato da TVLine, L'ultima cosa che mi ha detto (The Last Thing He Told Me), ... (movieplayer)

  • The Last

    Dopo tanti rumor e indiscrezioni, Jyamma Games lo ha confermato: rinviata ufficialmente la data d’uscita di Enotria: The Last Song, per scansare l’arrivo del DLC di Elden Ring Che l’annuncio ... (tuttotek)

  • The Last

    La recensione di The Last Rifleman - Ritorno in Normandia, film dove il popolare attore veste i panni di un veterano di guerra, che intraprende un lungo viaggio in occasione dell'anniversario del ... (movieplayer)

'The Bachelor: AFR': Daisy Admits She Knew Kelsey Was The One a Week Early - Daisy Kent and Joey Graziadei Disney/John Fleenor After an emotional exit from The Bachelor finale on Monday, Joey Graziadei reunited with his runner-up at After the Final Rose. Daisy Kent walked away ...aol

Australia v Lebanon: World Cup 2026 qualifier – live - Can the Socceroos back up Last week’s victory over the Cedars with another qualifying win in Canberra Find out with Rob Smyth.   09:14 28 min A bit of a quiet spell. Australia are ...msn

Chinese Semiconductor Industry Defiant As Trade Curbs Bite - "Support Chinese chips, join the enterprise of the century" read an upbeat slogan at a recent semiconductor industry fair in Shanghai, where the mood was defiant despite the intense pressure placed on ...barrons

Video di Tendenza
Video The Last
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.