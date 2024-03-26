The Believers, il thriller-drama thailandese debutta su Netflix (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024)
Dramma e suspence sono gli ingredienti di The Believers, serie tailadese in uscita il 27 marzo 2024 su Netflix, creata da Aummaraporn Phandintong e basata su un gruppo di giovani imprenditori ambiziosi si confrontano con secolari pratiche buddiste.
La serie racconta la storia di uomini d’affari, le cui start-up sono in crisi e sull’orlo del fallimento. I protagonisti, interpretati da Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Pachara Chirathivat e Paopetch Charoensook, di fronte alle pressioni dei creditori e a un esoso prestito che devono restituire, decidono di architettare una truffa usando un antico tempio come copertura.
Da quel momento si innescano una serie di reazioni a catena con menzogne e manipolazioni che metteranno alla prova l’astuzia e la moralità dei tre giovani.
Quando i loro affari crollano completamente, tre amici disonesti ricorrono al ...Leggi tutta la notizia su optimagazine
Are Bucks better with Doc Rivers Why coaching change hasn't moved the needle for NBA title hopefuls - Basically, the tenures of Rivers (so far) and Griffin netted similar overall outcomes through vastly different styles. Doc's team has improved markedly on defense but fallen back on offense compared ...cbssports
Are Bucks better with Doc Rivers Why Milwaukee's outlook hasn't changed much after 25 games - Since the All-Star Game, Rivers' Bucks team has been outstanding. That 15-game stretch has netted an 11-4 record, a much better offense (4th in offensive rating over that time) and almost twice the ...cbssports
What UFO Cultists Can Teach Us About Political Paranoia Today - Arthur Goldwag explains "why some of us believe the unbelievable—and disbelieve what we cannot rationally deny." ...aol