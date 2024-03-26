Sky Up The Edit a Napoli sui Valori dello Sport e le Competenze Digitali dei Giovani

Sky Up The Edit a Napoli sui Valori dello Sport e le Competenze Digitali dei Giovani (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Secondo appuntamento in presenza per l’edizione 2023/24 di Sky Up The Edit, il progetto nato con la finalità di migliorare le Competenze Digitali dei più Giovani e che, per questo anno scolastico, ha avuto al centro i Valori dello Sport.L’incontro si è svolto questa mattina presso il Liceo “Elsa Morante” di Napoli, quartiere Scampia, dove il Ministro per lo Sport e i Giovani Andrea Abodi ha partecipato, davanti a una numerosa e attenta platea di studentesse e studenti, a un talk con Sarah Varetto, EVP Communications, Inclusion & Bigger Picture di Sky Italia, e con il direttore di Sky Sport Federico Ferri. Il Ministro dell’Istruzione e del Merito Giuseppe Valditara ha inviato un videomessaggio ai ...
