Shakira è rock per il lancio del nuovo album: col minidress borchiato celebra la libertà (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Shakira ha presentato il nuovo album al The Tonight Show di Jimmy Fallon e per l'occasione ha messo in risalto il suo animo rock: ecco cosa ha indossato per celebrare la libertà ritrovato dopo la fine del matrimonio con Gerard Piqué.
