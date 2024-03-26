Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs indagato per traffico sessuale

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Pubblicato il 26 Marzo, 2024 (Adnkronos) – Indagine federale per, violenzae sollecitazione e distribuzione di narcotici e armi da fuoco illegali per il rapper e produttore discografico'P Diddy', noto in passato anche con lo pseudonimo di Puff Daddy. A quanto riferisce una fonte a Nbc News, in relazione all'inchiesta sono già stati ascoltati tre donne e un uomo e altre tre persone sono in attesa di essere sentite dagli investigatori. Gli agenti federali dell'Homeland Security Investigations oggi hanno anche perquisito proprietà di Los Angeles e Miami appartenenti a. Nei mesi scorsi il rapper era stato accusato di abusi dalla sua ex compagna, Casandra Ventura. Da allora, altre tre donne hanno intentato causa nel distretto meridionale di New ...

