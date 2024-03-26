Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island Offers Intimate Beach Wedding Experience (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) PHU Quoc, Vietnam, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Amidst the picturesque setting of Phu Quoc Island, Salinda Resort is thrilled to offer and host countless Intimate Beach Weddings over the years. From selecting the perfect ceremony location, whether it be a sunset Beach celebration or amongst the tropical gardens, to curating a unique dining Experience for the reception, every aspect of the Wedding can be tailored to the couple's wishes. Along with seamless coordination, customizing the color palette and personalized elements, such as monogrammed collaterals, welcome signage or unique floral installations are one of the ways the Resort's dedicated planning team infuses the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Amidst the picturesque setting of Phu Quoc Island, Salinda Resort is thrilled to offer and host countless Intimate Beach Weddings over the years. From selecting the perfect ceremony location, whether it be a sunset Beach celebration or amongst the tropical gardens, to curating a unique dining Experience for the reception, every aspect of the Wedding can be tailored to the couple's wishes. Along with seamless coordination, customizing the color palette and personalized elements, such as monogrammed collaterals, welcome signage or unique floral installations are one of the ways the Resort's dedicated planning team infuses the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island Offers Intimate Beach Wedding Experience - Amidst the picturesque setting of Phu Quoc Island, Salinda Resort is thrilled to offer and host countless intimate beach weddings over the years. From selecting the perfect ceremony location, whether ...adnkronos
Video Salinda ResortVideo Salinda Resort