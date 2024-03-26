Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island Offers Intimate Beach Wedding Experience

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) PHU, Vietnam, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Amidst the picturesque setting of Phuis thrilled to offer and host countlesss over the years. From selecting the perfect ceremony location, whether it be a sunsetcelebration or amongst the tropical gardens, to curating a unique diningfor the reception, every aspect of thecan be tailored to the couple's wishes. Along with seamless coordination, customizing the color palette and personalized elements, such as monogrammed collaterals, welcome signage or unique floral installations are one of the ways the's dedicated planning team infuses the ...