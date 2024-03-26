NCIS | Origins | la serie prequel ingaggia Tyla Abercrumbie e Diany Rodriguez

NCIS: Origins, la serie prequel ingaggia Tyla Abercrumbie e Diany Rodriguez (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Tyla Abercrumbie di The Chi e Diany Rodriguez di The Blacklist completano il cast regolare di NCIS: Origins. Tyla Abercrumbie (The Chi) e Diany Rodriguezz (The Blacklist) completano il cast regolare di NCIS: Origins, il prequel di CBS del celebre procedurale, che ha ottenuto un ordine diretto per la stagione televisiva 2024-2025. Le due attrici si uniscono alle star già presenti nel cast: Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino e Kyle Schmid. Abercrumbie interpreterà l'ufficiale di supporto alle operazioni sul campo Mary Jo, che è sia un prodotto del suo tempo che la linfa vitale dell'ufficio di Camp Pendleton. Con tutti gli acronimi che circolano nell'agenzia, ...
