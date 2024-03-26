Nba | Sabonis da record DiVincenzo nella storia dei New York Knicks

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Milano, 26 marzo 2024 – La copertina della notte Nba se la guadagna, che stabilisce il nuovo primatolega a livello di doppie doppie consecutive. Nel successo dei suoi Sacramento Kings per 108-96 ai danni dei Philadelphia 76ers, il lungo lituano colleziona una tripla doppia (la 25esima in stagione) da 11 punti, 13 rimbalzi e 10 assist, che significa anche doppia doppia in fila numero 54 edi Kevin Love battuto, con l'ex Minnesota subito a complimentarsi. Dall'annata 1976-77, ovvero da quando si è verificata la fusione fra Nba e Aba, nessuno ha saputo fare meglio. La striscia è cominciata il 2 dicembre scorso e l'intento diè quella di allunga ulteriormente. Oltre al lungo classe '96, sugli scudi per i Kings contro i Sixers pure Murray e Fox, entrambi a referto con 23 punti, mentre ...

