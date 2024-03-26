La ‘War Room’ di Churchill diventa un albergo di lusso | segreti e prezzi del Raffles Hotel di Londra

Dopo le regionali in Abruzzo, la premier ha deciso di cambiare tutto. Il risultato elettorale è comunque ottimo! Vince il candidato del centrodestra con il 79 per cento delle prefe... Contenuto a ... (ilfoglio)
Ai tempi del boom delle serie tv, una quindicina di anni fa, le singole puntate duravano anche un'ora. Le stagioni, specie nei casi più riusciti, superavano sempre la mezza dozzina. I protagonisti? ... (liberoquotidiano)
Come si vivono le campagne elettorali dietro le quinte. Parla di questo il nuovo libro di Luigi Di Gregorio War room. Attori, strutture e processi della politica in campagna permanente ... (secoloditalia)
How to Win an Information War by Peter Pomarantsev review – the radio host who beat Goebbels at his own game - This compelling study of 1930s journalist Sefton Delmer reveals how he used ‘grotesque cabaret’ as propaganda to undermine the Germans’ faith in nazism – and how such methods could be used against tod ...theguardian
Despite civil war, Ramadan in Yemen remains a blessed affair - Even though Yemen remains mired in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises — after nine years of war and the resultant economic collapse — its ancient Ramadan customs remain strong. These ...msn