La ‘War Room’ di Churchill diventa un albergo di lusso: segreti e prezzi del Raffles Hotel di Londra (Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) "Una delle mie migliori esperienze alberghiere di sempre"; "Ci siamo sentiti come dei re". Cominciano così le due recensioni in cima alla lista di Tripadvisor relative a un luogo senza eguali nel mondo. Non è (solo) questione dell'eleganza degli ambienti e della cortesia dello staff, ma prima di tutto del fatto che lì, tra quelle mura, si è scritta la storia. E la storia non si ripete. Il palazzo edificato nel 1906 nel cuore di Londra nel quale ai tempi della Seconda Guerra Mondiale Churchill fece costruire la sua celebre 'War Room', il suo gabinetto di guerra, è al centro di un progetto che sta trasformando la struttura in un Hotel e in un complesso di residenze extralusso all'interno delle quali l'aura di ciò che è stato si continua a percepire sopra a ogni altra cosa. E dire che le 'altre cose' si traducono in un ...
