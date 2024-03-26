La TNA di Scott D’Amore ri-destinata alla gloria

(Di martedì 26 marzo 2024) Nel 2023 della TNA si potrebbero citare tante cose, il record di Josh Alexander, il “Last Rodeo” di Mickie James, l’ascesa di Steve Maclin, la consacrazione di Alex Shelley, una X-Division totalmente riscritta attraverso la sua più grande icona, Chris Sabin, una Tag Team division ristrutturata, la fine di una lunga guerra tra Jordynne Grace e Deonna Purrazzo, il primo tour in Australia, il ritorno in Europa… le tematiche sarebbero molteplici, ma una in particolare strizza l’occhio a tutte le altre, Bound For Glory. Non solo l’evento più importante dell’anno, ma anche quello in cui abbiamo avuto la certezza del ritorno alle origini e al nome TNA. Dopo anni passati nell’era IMPACT Wrestling,e tutta Anthem fanno il grande passo convinti di aver “ripulito” la compagnia e di rilanciare il nome che anni addietro li portò a ...

